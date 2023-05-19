Quiz: Will BTS’ Jungkook be your movie date tonight? Choose some fun films and find out

Jungkook is the maknae or the youngest of BTS and is known as The Golden Maknae because he is known to be good at everything he tries- singing, dancing, performance, health, gaming and more. Even his members are in awe at his ability to excel at everything he tries. He has also worked on creating music of his own and is often seen engaging with fans through music and live broadcasts.

Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook's collaboration song 'Left and Right' with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on Spotify recently surpassed 600 million streams. In addition, 'Left and Right' re-entered Spotify's 'Global Daily Top Song' chart at number 178 as of May 15 (Korean time), boasting tremendous sound source power and popularity, entering the chart for 282 days. Earlier, after its release, 'Left and Right' achieved the splendid feat of debuting at No. 3 on Spotify's 'Global Daily Top Song' chart and No. 8 on the 'U.S. Daily Top Song' chart, and ranked on the main single chart of Billboard.

