Quiz: Will BTS’ Jungkook be your plus one? Plan an exciting party and we’ll let you know

Jungkook is part of the globally known K-pop group BTS. He is the youngest, therefore he is often referred to as maknae in Korean. He is called golden maknae because he is good at whatever he tries. Besides being an exceptional singer, dancer and performer, he is also known for his physique as well as playing musical instruments. Over the years, he has only proven the nickname given to him.

Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook's Seven dropped two places from last week's position on the main single chart, the Hot100, according to the most recent US Billboard chart, which was released yesterday. This song entered the Hot100 just after its delivery and has been remaining at the top for six consecutive weeks. It has topped the Global 200 and Global charts for six weeks, the longest streak ever for a Korean solo artist. Jimin rose to No. 50 on the Global 200 and no. 33 on the chart with his song Like Crazy.

