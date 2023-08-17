Quiz: Will BTS’ SUGA be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D is known as the rapper and talented producer of the group. He has created some of the best tracks for the groups, other members’ solo endeavors and his own solo music. Recently, he went on his first solo tour in various cities around the world and gave an amazing performance. In the last tour stop, which was Seoul, South Korea, he had many tricks up his sleeve. He invited RM, Jungkook, Jimin and PSY as his surprise guests on the show and sang his heart out.

BTS’ SUGA’s activities:

Recently, BTS’ SUGA will be enlisting soon. BIGHIT MUSIC had said that SUGA had completed the application for the cancellation of his enlistment postponement but the news for military enlistment date has not been revealed yet. Fans were shocked because they thought that RM would be the next member to go for his military enlistment since he cut his hair.

