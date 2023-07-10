Quiz: Will BTS’ V be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is a member of the group BTS. He debuted alongside his 6 other members in 2013. He has gained a lot of recognition for their baritone voice, beautiful visuals, and unique personality. Despite being like a model, the singer is known to be an adorable person around people he is close to, and many fans call him cute for his behavior. He has also made his debut as an actor in the historical drama Hwarang.

BTS’ V’s activities:

As per K-pop charts, V has an increment of 417,131 supporters on Spotify in June, positioning first in the independent artist's rankings. V was ranked third overall, ahead of BTS and BLACKPINK, and V received the highest individual scores. V has the third general following of any K-pop independent artist, despite him not releasing a solo album as of yet. The total number of followers as of July 7th is 13,798,045. By steadily attracting listeners with only three drama OSTs and no official solo activities, he has improved his capabilities as a solo artist. He was the strongest solo artist when he came in first place in the '2022 Spotify K-Pop Solo Follower Growth Ranking' the previous year.

