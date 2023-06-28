Quiz: Will IU be the main lead of your series? Create an interesting drama and we’ll let you know

IU is an established singer and actor who is known for her being one of the most talented people in the industry. With hits like Good Day, Love Poem, she became the vocalist of the decade. Soon, she began conquering the drama world with My Mister and Hotel Del Luna. She is also known for her roles in films like Broker and the recently released sports film Dream.

IU’s activities:

On July 26, the film 'Dream' will be delivered on Netflix. ' Dream', which was delivered on April 26th, is a film that wonderfully depicts the destitute World Cup challenge of a unique public group kicking a ball without precedent for existence with Yoon Hongdae (played by Park Seo Joon), a soccer player who is in the best emergency of his vocation. IU assumes the part of Lee Somin, a pragmatist broadcasting station PD who longs for progress while creating a narrative about a haphazardly-formed soccer group.

