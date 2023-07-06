Quiz: Will IU, YoonA or others be your compatible partner? Pair their zodiac sign and we’ll let you know

The K-Drama scene has been booming since the 2010s with the resurgence of romance and thriller dramas but the actresses have played a big role with their perfect visuals, amazing acting skills and sometimes they turn out to be K-pop idols like IU, Bae Suzy and others. We have chosen a few K-Drama actresses to be compatible partners for you- IU, Park Shin Hye, Bae Suzy, Son Ye Jin and YoonA.

IU’s activities:

With actor Park Bo Gum, IU is filming the drama Thank You For Your Hard Work. The drama Thank You For Your Hard Work stars IU and Park Bo Gum as the main characters. Written by Lim Sang Choon, who also wrote Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms, the original Korean title means Thank you for your hard work in Jeju dialect. The four-season drama follows the adventures of Ae Soon Yi, a rebellious girl born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwan Sik, a strong man.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung starrer sci-fi K-drama Moving releases main trailer; Watch

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat