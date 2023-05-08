Quiz: Will My Name star Han So Hee be your picnic date? Pick some delicious snacks and find out

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress and model. She began her career as a supporting character in the television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019) before transitioning into lead roles in the JTBC series The World of the Married (2020) as Yeo Da Kyung, which gained her wide recognition, Nevertheless (2021), and the Netflix-produced My Name (2021).

Han So Hee’s activities:

Director Yun Seok Jak's film 'Heavy Snow' has been nominated for the Korean Competition section of the 24th Jeonju Film Festival, and it is a film containing Han So Hee's rookie days that will be released for the first time in five years. 'Heavy Snow' depicts the friendship, love, and wandering of two girls, Su An (played by Han Hae In) and Seol Yi (played by Han So Hee), from Gangneung Arts High School, who struggle with acting and film. The director said it is a film that challenges aesthetically bold and beautiful visuals by utilizing the characteristics of a story where the boundary between fantasy and reality is ambiguous.

