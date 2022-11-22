Quiz: Will NCT Dream’s Chenle invite you to his birthday party?

In 2009, Chenle participated in the Hajj children's channel held by Yueyue Elf Vs Season Trial, where he was runner-up and won the Elf Genie Award In 2010, he participated in the National Chinese Young Talent Selection and won a gold medal. In January 2011, at age nine, he was invited to perform the song "Memory" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats at the Golden Hall of Vienna; at the time, he was the youngest singer to have ever performed solo there. On 16 June, Zhong led the audience in singing the Chinese national anthem at the second Nie Er Music Week opening ceremony in the Shanghai Grand Theater.

In July, Chenle released his twelve-track second solo album, My Wings. At the end of the month and in August, he participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Shanghai International Children's Art Festival on the Shanghai Grand Stage at the Shanghai International Convention Center.

Chenle began his professional career as a singer after participating in singing competitions such as China's Got Talent. He has released three albums. He used to perform cover songs, many of which were of former child star Declan Galbraith, and upload them to YouTube. Chenle joined the World Organization of Child Ambassadors of Peace, headquartered in Washington, D.C. and founded and presided over by pianist, songwriter, and producer Ezekiel Elkin, representing China as a young cultural diplomat. He served as Chinese Ambassador at an international multicultural show created by Elkin in Buenos Aires in August 2014; he performed The Dragon's Romance, a song Elkin wrote specifically for him. In August 2016, at age 14, Chenle began his career as an idol in South Korea by debuting as a member of NCT Dream, a subunit of NCT.