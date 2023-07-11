Quiz: Will SEVENTEEN’s DK be the main lead of your series? Create a fun drama and find out

SEVENTEEN’s DK or Dokyeom is part of the vocal unit as well as the leader of the BSS unit alongside Seungkwan and Hoshi. He has been popular amongst fans for his sweet personality and amazing sense of humor as seen in GOING SEVENTEEN episodes. They also saw how capable he is of acting during his musical Xcalibur as King Arthur as well as through their variety show.

SEVENTEEN tenth mini album FML, delivered on April 24th, surpassed 6.2 million sales. Consequently, not only did FML become the best-selling K-pop album ever, but it also set a new SEVENTEEN sales record just two months after its release. The group is the first K-pop artist to sell more than six million copies of a single album. With FML, SEVENTEEN is achieving remarkable success on various global charts. The music video for Super, one of the double title songs from SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album FML, crossed 100 million views on YouTube on July 11. This accomplishment comes after 78 days since its release on April 24.

