Quiz: Will ZEROBASEONE be your dinner date? Choose a pretty outfit to know

ZEROBASEONE is a South Korean boy group formed through Mnet's reality competition Boys Planet in 2023. It is managed by Wake One Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook and Han Yujin. The group will debut in July 2023 and will be active for 2.5 years.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

The group posted group and individual profile photos on the official social media handles on May 4th. As the team name 'ZEROBASEONE' implies, the released photos show the 9 members who started from zero (0) and were born into a circle (1). The nine members raised expectations for the strong teamwork that ZEROBASEONE will show by putting each other on their shoulders and smiling brightly. In addition, in the individual profile photos released together, the nine members conveyed excitement and anticipation ahead of a new start with a clear and refreshing atmosphere as well as shining visuals. ZEROBASEONE announced the official fan club name 'ZEROSE'. It is a name based on the fact that ZEBAONE, which is an abbreviation of the team name, and 'ROSE' are added to make 'ZEROBASEONE'.

