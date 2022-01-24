R Madhavan and Babil Khan’s The Railway Men to resume shoot soon: Report

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation around two years ago, continues to be a threat to people. After all, the third wave had taken over the nation and there was a significant rise in COVID 19 and Omicron cases. The entertainment industry also faced the brunt as several big releases were pushed and shootings were stalled. This also included the shooting of Yash Raj Films’ debut web series The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan’s son Bail Khan. It was reported that the shooting of The Railway Men was postponed in December in wake of rising COVID 19 cases.

However, as per the recent update, the makers are planning to resume the shooting soon along with taking strict precautions. “Yash Raj Films had called off the shoot of their maiden web series, The Railway Men, in December when the cases started showing an uptick. Now, the team feels confident to pick up where they had left off. Stricter protocols have been put in place to protect the cast and crew, including regular testing,” a source was quoted saying to Mid Day.

Meanwhile, it is reported that The Railway Men is mounted on a budget of Rs 100 cr and it went on the floors in Mumbai yesterday. A large set has been created in Kalina. To note, The Railway Men is a story about how railway workers at Bhopal station saved countless lives during the 1984 tragedy that shocked not just the nation but the world.

