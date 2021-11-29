R Madhavan & Anushka Sharma collaborate for web series The Wheel of Time

One of the most talked-about web series, The Wheel of Time has finally been released on OTT. The series was released on November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The epic fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike has received much appreciation from critics and fans across the world for its cinematic magnificence. The series is based on one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series novels written by late author Robert Jordan. Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan have also collaborated on this series.

Both the actors took to their social media handles to give the audience a sneak peek into the world of magic and fantasy. Anushka wrote, "#TheWheelOfTime is turning and I can’t wait for you guys to see this amazing collab with @primevideoIN #Collab." Madhavan wrote, “Sit back, as I take you on a journey to the world of #TheWheelOfTime. Super excited to show you my fun collab with @primevideoIN #collab.” The fantasy series is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The fantasy series will cover a whopping 14 (plus 1) novels that debuted in 1990. Set in a magical world, the story follows Rosamund Pike who plays the role of Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organisation of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

The show also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney.

