R Madhavan begins his day by flaunting his smile; Urges fans to listen to Tu Banke Hawa

R Madhavan, the charming actor is currently on a high with the great success of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor-filmmaker has always been extremely choosy with the roles he picks. In many of his interviews, R Madhavan made it clear that he doesn’t want to repeat himself as an actor and aims to challenge himself with films from various genres. The versatile actor will be next seen in the upcoming thriller Dhoka: Round D Corner, which is gearing up for a theatrical release.

Ahead of the big release, R Madhavan posted a selfie on his Instagram page, flaunting his charming smile. The actor also urged his fans to listen to his latest song ‘Tu Ban Ke Hawa’ from Dhoka: Round D Corner. “Morning sun and a satisfied smile is the way to begin the day…And then listen to Tu Ban Ke Hawa….,” Madhavan captioned his post. Kushali Kumar, who plays the female lead in Dhoka: Round D Corner, replied to the actor’s post: “Tu ban ke hawa aaiyaan Tu meethi meethi gallan laiyaan.”