R Madhavan begins his day by flaunting his smile; Urges fans to listen to Tu Banke Hawa
R Madhavan kickstarts his day with the morning sun and listens to the lastest song Tu Banke Hawa that he starred in.
R Madhavan, the charming actor is currently on a high with the great success of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor-filmmaker has always been extremely choosy with the roles he picks. In many of his interviews, R Madhavan made it clear that he doesn’t want to repeat himself as an actor and aims to challenge himself with films from various genres. The versatile actor will be next seen in the upcoming thriller Dhoka: Round D Corner, which is gearing up for a theatrical release.
Ahead of the big release, R Madhavan posted a selfie on his Instagram page, flaunting his charming smile. The actor also urged his fans to listen to his latest song ‘Tu Ban Ke Hawa’ from Dhoka: Round D Corner. “Morning sun and a satisfied smile is the way to begin the day…And then listen to Tu Ban Ke Hawa….,” Madhavan captioned his post. Kushali Kumar, who plays the female lead in Dhoka: Round D Corner, replied to the actor’s post: “Tu ban ke hawa aaiyaan Tu meethi meethi gallan laiyaan.”
Check out R Madhavan’s post here:
Coming to Dhoka: Round D Corner, the movie which is touted to be a crime thriller, features R Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The Kookie Gulati directorial reportedly revolves around a delusional housewife with a personality disorder, who is taken hostage by a criminal on loose. But, she accuses her husband of cheating on her, while he narrates his own version of reality. Khushali Kumar and R Madhavan are playing the married couple, while Aparshakti Khurana appears in the role of the criminal.
Coming to R Madhavan’s acting career, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming comedy entertainer Amriki Pandit, which is helmed by newcomer Kalpesh Garg.
ALSO READ: Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit brings back 90s charm in the Garba Anthem; Vicky Kaushal 'can't wait'