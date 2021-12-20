R Madhavan on his insecurities as an actor: I cover them up saying I’ve to do age-appropriate roles

R Madhavan has been one of the most versatile actors in the industry and he has given some hit movies in Tamil and Hindi cinema. In fact, he has recently been making the headlines for his web series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla and his performance is once again being appreciated. And while Madhavan plays the role of a self centred writer in the series, the actor recently opened up on battling his insecurities as an actor which range from wanting six pack abs to the constant instinct of finding age appropriate roles.

Talking about it, Madhavan told Mid Day, “Whenever I see an actor put up a [picture] of his six-pack or eight-pack abs, I am like, ‘What the hell are you doing, Maddy? How did you even survive here?’ When I see them acting with phenomenal heroines like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, I think, ‘Tu kab aisi picture karega?’ Such insecurities are there. I cover them up [by telling myself] that I have to do age-appropriate roles, and I don’t want to do anything silly. My excuses keep me sane, but some of my excuses also make me lazy”. He also added that he is planning to work on his six pack abs soon.

Meanwhile, talking about his recent web series, the actor is winning hearts with how he lent his innate charm to the character of Arya Iyer. “I wanted to see how I could make Arya acceptable without making him a jerk. He is one of those guys who say things as they are; he does not have any filters,” he added. Did you like R Madhavan’s performance in Decoupled? Let us know in the comment section below.