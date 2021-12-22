R Madhavan’s Decoupled trends at number 2 on OTT platform, actor says ‘very humbled’

R Madhavan is beaming with joy as his recently-released web series, Decoupled, becomes the second most-watched show on Netflix in India. The actor shared a screenshot of Netflix which shows Decoupled at number two on the list of 'Top 10 in India Today'. Sharing it, he wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty and all the elders and with the love of all the people — #Decoupled becomes the No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hrs. I am so moved to tears and very humbled.”

The web series features Surveen Chawla along with R Madhavan. The two essays the role of a married couple trying to get a divorce. Curated by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, comedy-drama Decoupled hit the OTT platform on December 17.

In a previous interview with Indian Express, the actor had shared that he was initially skeptical about the response to the show given it was entirely in English. “I had some people asking why are you not catering to the Hindi, Tamil or other Indian languages. However, the show is about a pulp fiction writer, who thinks and speaks in English. It would have been unfair to land these jokes in any other language. But once the trailer dropped, much to my amazement, the media and public have reacted to it with great relatability. And that really makes encouraged me,” he had said.

Apart from Decoupled, R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketary: The Nambi Effect will hit theatres on April 1, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

Also Read: R Madhavan roasts Chetan Bhagat, says 3 Idiots was ‘better than the book’