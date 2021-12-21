R Madhavan says ‘Chetan Bhagat is my bro’ after his dig at author’s books

R Madhavan has issued a clarification after he mocked popular author Chetan Bhagat’s books. Madhavan recently took to his official Twitter handle and replied to a tweet calling their banter ‘scripted’. Maddy wrote, “Hey if course it’s scripted (slew of emojis) .. @chetan_bhagat is my bro… we are just doing the publicity drill.”

For the unversed, R Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat share screen space in the recently released web series, ‘Decoupled’. Madhavan plays the role of Arya Iyer, whose arch-nemesis is bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, who is seen playing himself. The two of them keep on one-upping each other and have quite a few Twitter fights. One such tweet, which went viral, was when Chetan Bhagat asked “Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?” To this Maddy wittily replied, “YES! 3 Idiots,” - the film that was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book Five Point Someone and wherein Madhavan portrayed an engineering student, Farhan.

The feud did not end there. Chetan had also proudly said that he preferred to be known by his name than ‘Farhan from that one movie’. To this, Madhavan’s wittily replied, “I’m not known just as Farhan. I’m also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.” The last bit was a reference to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, his debut Bollywood film.

Well, now both the on-screen and off-screen authors have ended their Twitter fight on an awesome note. Madhavan’s clarification has won Twitterati’s hearts.

Take a look:

Hey if course it’s scripted ... @chetan_bhagat is my bro… we are just doing the publicity drill. https://t.co/DoRe3ud2Xy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

