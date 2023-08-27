R U Next? inches closer to finale; reveals final lineup for debut as HYBE’s upcoming girl group

R U Next? which is HYBE’s ongoing reality competition show, in collaboration with BELIFT LAB and Jtbc, will be moving closer to its finale episode set to air on September 1. R U Next? will debut a global K-pop girl group through the show. Ten members have been finalized as possible idols to debut from the front. The show aired its first episode on June 30.

R U Next? reveals lineup for the final episode

R U Next? revealed a total of 10 participants who will be competing for the last time to show their idol capabilities and make their way to debut as HYBE's Global Girl Group under Belift Lab. Minju, Moka, Youngseo, Iroha, Jiwoo, Jeemin, Wonhee, Yunah, Jeonguen, and Himena have passed the semi-final round. They will now be competing against each other to secure a spot in the debut lineup of the show. The participants had been trainees for a considerable time before participating in the show. Among the 10 participants who passed the semi-final round, Minju, Youngseo, Jiwoo, Jeemin, Yunah, and Jeonguen are from South Korea. The remaining three Moka, Iroha, and Himena are from Japan. They are between the ages of 15 to 21. Some of them are former trainees from JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Source Music, ADOR, SM Entertainment, Bighit Music, and HYBE Labels Japan.

R U Next?

HYBE announced in June 2023 that they were in talks to debut a new girl group. Later it was revealed that a reality survival show R U Next? will be debuting the girl group under BELIFT LAB, who debuted ENHYPEN similarly. The show saw the participation of 22 contestants from different nationalities Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Korean-American. Choi Sooyoung of Girls' Generation is the emcee for the show. Park Gyu Ri of Kara, Soloist Lee Hyun, 2 AM's Jo Kwon, Soloist Kim Jaehwan, and Aiki from dance group HOOK were announced as coaches on the show. The survival show also saw Jay Park, Woozi of SEVENTEEN, Baekho, Heeseung & Jungwon of Enhypen, and Shin Kung as guest judges for different episodes. The final episode of R U Next? will be aired on September 1st which will determine the next girl group of HYBE under BELIFT LAB.

