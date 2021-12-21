Ra Mi Ran consoles and coddles Lee Seo Jin in the new hilarious poster for ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’

On December 21, TVING released a new poster for the upcoming medical comedy series ‘Dr.Park’s Clinic’ and with this poster, one can see the hilarious chemistry that will be shared by Lee Seo Jin and legendary actres Ra Mi Ran. The poster shows Ra Mi Ran consoling her husband after he suffers through financial losses. The first episode is out in January 2022.

In other news, ‘Fifteen Nights on a Business Trip’, Na PD’s special show will feature new guests, i.e, the cast of ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’. tvN's 'Fifteen Nights on a Business Trip 2' is a reality game series that's run by PD Na Young Seok, a veteran game expert with 20 years of experience. In last season 1, he met with various people from various fields such as BTS, the 'Vincenzo' cast and more, giving the viewers a big laugh, and proved its popularity by exceeding 150 million cumulative views.

The special business trip, which will be aired for the first time on the 26th, will feature Teabing's original 'Park Wonjang' cast members Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Cheong Hwa, Shin Eun Jung, Kim Kwang Gyu, Jeong Hyeong Seok, and Seo Beom Jun. Lee Seo Jin, who plays Park Won Jang , has been in the spotlight once with a poster that is 180 degrees different from his dandy image. Then, the scramble of actors such as Ra Mi Ran and Cha Cheong Hwa catches the eye. They were active in various broadcasting programs with a unique sense of entertainment and made a mark.

The chemistry between Na PD and Lee Seo Jin is also a point to watch. The two have already proven their smile-guaranteed chemistry through various entertainment programs. tvN's 'Fifteen Nights on a Business Trip 2' will be aired for the first time as a special business trip episode on December 26th (Sunday).

