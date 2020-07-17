  1. Home
Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will unravel dirty family secrets in an intriguing murder mystery

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is here to leave you in awe of his performance in Honey Trehan’s murder mystery titled Raat Akeli Hai.
Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will unravel dirty family secrets in an intriguing murder mysteryRaat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will unravel dirty family secrets in an intriguing murder mystery
As the COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll the entertainment industry, the OTT platform has witnessed a significant rise in its viewership and of course the content. And adding on to all the options we have on the digital platform, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is here with an interesting murder mystery titled Raat Akeli Hai which will leave you intrigued. Helmed by debutant director Honey Trehan, the movie also features Radhika Aapte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Nishant Dahhiya in key roles. While this intriguing cast has been grabbing a lot of attention, the makers have finally unveiled an interesting trailer of Raat Akeli Hai.

The movie will feature Nawazuddin donning a khakee vardi and plays the role of Jatil Yadav who is set to solve a murder mystery of a wealthy landlord. The moment he steps into the crime scene, which happens to be the house of the victim, he is assured of a foul play. It is evident that each of the family members has some nasty secrets which they are trying to hide. While Nawaz aka Jatil is adamant to solve the case, he does face several obstacles both from his boss (played by Tigmanshu Dhulia) and even a sinister politician. However, as the pieces begin to fall into place, it appears that this case is much more than just a murder mystery.

Interestingly, Raat Akeli Hai marks Nawazuddin’s reunion with his Sacred Games co-star Radhika and their chemistry is quite interesting to watch. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Raat Akeli will be out on July 31.

