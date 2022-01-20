'Racket Boys' star Tang Jun Sang in talks to lead new drama 'The Worst Boy in the World'

'Move To Heaven' fame Tang Jun Sang may be starring in a new drama! On January 20, news media outlet OSEN reported that the upcoming actor will be playing the lead actor in the new series 'The Worst Boy in the World.'

Although the drama will be revealed via Disney+, it is still in discussion with various OTTs. In response to the report, a representative of Tang Jun Sang’s agency CLN Company stated that Tang Jun Sang has received an offer to star in ‘The Worst Boy in the World’ and is positively reviewing it.

Tang Jun Sang debuted in 2010 with the musical 'Billy Elliot' and in 2014, Tang made his drama debut in 'Pluto Secret Order' as Lee Seo Jin. He continues to impress with his performances in a roster of amazing K-dramas like 'Crash Landing On You', where he played Geum Eun Dong and won a lot of acclaim for his innocent portrayal of the character and being the maknae (youngest) member of the group.

He starred in Netflix's pre-filmed series 'Move To Heaven' in which he plays the leading role of Han Geu Ru, a young man with Asperger syndrome. In the same year, he starred in a leading role in the television series 'Racket Boys'. In particular, he received the Best Child Actor award for his acting in 'Racket Boys.'

