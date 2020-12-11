Radhika Apte plays secret agent in A Call To Spy; Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the film

Radhika Apte starrer A Call To Spy released today on Amazon Prime and here’s what netizens had to say about the feature.

A World War II spy drama that relegates men to secondary roles would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Not only is independent film producer Lydia Dean Pilcher's first solo directing gig A Call To Spy is a welcome break from the norm, but the film also redraws genre lines to club the story of three courageous women with the theme of multiculturalism. A Call To Spy, scripted and produced by actress Sarah Megan Thomas, who also does full justice to the film's meatiest role, is a neatly crafted, consistently engaging tale of a trio of female spies - an American, a Romanian Jew and an Indian princess - who worked for the F (France) section of Sir Winston Churchill's Special Operations Executive (SOE) to "disrupt the Nazi war machine".

Out on Amazon Prime, the film has Radhika Apte in the role of Noor Inayat Khan, a British citizen of Indian descent born in Moscow and raised in France. She was the subject of a 2014 docudrama Enemy of the Reich (directed by Robert H. Gardner and narrated by Helen Mirren) and a book The Spy Princess by journalist-writer Shrabani Basu, which filmmaker Shyam Benegal came close to adapting for the big screen over a decade ago. So before you invest 2 hours on this film, scroll down to see what Twitter had to say about it.

While one called out the production for photoshopping the images: “I happen to love women’s laugh lines and wrinkles, they are natural and beautiful! Stop airbrushing them out and expecting them to have smooth skin bc that’s not normal and it’s so toxic to girls at all age to grow up with such toxic mindset #ACallToSpy #StanaKatic.” Another was blown away by the performances in the film: “OMG just finished watching @acalltospy What an amazing story about such powerful women and @Stana_Katic was awesome as #VeraAtkins supported by @SarahMeganT @radhika_apte @queendean It was truly inspiring and the hubs loved it too Bravo #ACallToSpy.”

One social media user even said: “If you have the chance to watch #ACallToSpy in theatres or on-demand, please do it. This movie is really good, and it really deserves all the support!” Another added: “I’m watching it right now and I’m already so amazed at all of the cast and how they show their perfected craft. We love a women-ran film”

