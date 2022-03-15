Rahul Bose gets candid about his relationships: Would love to be in love; The last one was 7 years ago

Rahul Bose will soon be returning to the small screen as a savage dad in Netflix's Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The show which revolves around a young adult finding love in today's day and age, will see the actor reunite with Sucitra Pillai. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rahul Bose got candid about his own love life and relationships.

Ahead of the release of Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, Rahul Bose revealed that he's had quite a few relationships but the last one was almost seven years ago. "I've had five very long relationships in my life, the last one finished seven years ago. I've had a life full of romantic love. Would I like another relationship, or five, or ten? Of course, I mean The Beatles said it best, 'all you need is love.' I would love to be in love, it would be fantastic."

He further added about what he truly values in a meaningful relationship. He said, "There are some things that are non-negotiable for me in love, which is the ability to laugh at ourselves, to laugh together, just to be in a space and be comfortable. That kindness, to be kind to each other and ourselves. Love has to be laughter and kindness, that's enough, rest of the fancy meals and all that doesn't really matter, at least not to me. So yeah it would be great, Do I miss it? Of course not, would I love it, of course, yes."

Rahul Bose has been a part of several web shows like Bulbbul, Made in Heaven, and Shaurya. His new show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love releases on 18 March.

ALSO READ: Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Trailer shows Vihaan Samat’s quest to find love