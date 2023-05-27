Rain and Kim Ha Neul confirmed to sizzle the screen in upcoming action romance drama Scandal of Hwain Family

Exciting news awaits K-drama fans as the dynamic duo of Jung Ji Hoon a.k.a Rain and Kim Ha Neul have been officially confirmed to headline the highly anticipated action romance drama, Scandal of Hwain Family. This explosive pairing is set to ignite the screen with their undeniable chemistry and remarkable acting prowess. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and thrilling moments as this power couple takes center stage.

Rain's triumphant return: A perfect match for Kim Ha Neul's versatility

Rain and Kim Ha Neul were confirmed as the lead stars in the upcoming Disney+ original series Scandal of the Hwain Family (literal title) on May 26.

Kim Ha Neul, who has demonstrated a diverse acting range spanning romance, action, and thriller, will play Wan Soo. Wan Soo, a professional golfer who achieves No. 1 status, becomes the chairman of a foundation after marrying the heir of the Hwain Group and obtains worldwide prominence via her charitable endeavours. Rain, who has wowed both domestic and foreign audiences in a variety of roles, will play Do Yoon. Do Yoon, a police academy graduate with exceptional martial arts talents, joins the Hwain Group's security force with a specific goal in mind and is assigned the responsibility of defending Wan Soo.

A riveting plot of action, love, betrayal, and redemption

The drama Scandal of Hwain Family follows the journey of Wan Soo, a woman with aspirations for a life of luxury and privilege in high society. She enters into a marriage with the heir of the Hwain Group, hoping to fulfill her dreams. However, everything changes when she crosses paths with her loyal bodyguard, Do Yoon, who becomes a constant presence by her side. In the process, Wan Soo uncovers the hidden secrets of the Hwain family, which forever alter her perception of their world.

Rain and Kim Ha Neul will portray two individuals who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, as they navigate through dangerous circumstances and unexpected twists. The drama promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, with high-stakes action sequences that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. From heart-racing chase scenes to intense confrontations, ‘Scandal of Hwain Family’ offers a thrilling blend of action and romance, creating a perfect balance that will keep audiences hooked from the first episode till the last.

As the drama delves into the intricate lives of its characters, it will explore themes of love, forgiveness, and personal growth. The chemistry between Rain and Kim Ha Neul is expected to be electric, adding an extra layer of intensity to their on-screen romance. Fans can anticipate heart-fluttering moments, heart-wrenching revelations, and a rollercoaster of emotions as the characters navigate through the challenges they face.

