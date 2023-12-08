Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s female stalker aged 40 faces 1 year imprisonment as per prosecution’s demand

Rain and Kim Tae Hee, a powerful Korean celebrity couple’s stalker is facing strict punishment. On December 8, the prosecution requested a one-year prison sentence for the individual in question during the trial at the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Division 9, presided over by Judge Kang Young Ki. Additionally, they urged the court to mandate - A - to undergo a program for educating stalkers. Notably, the accused has been reportedly absent from the trials for the second consecutive time.

Rain and Kin Tae Hee’s stalker A

A is accused of causing distress to Rain and Kim Tae Hee by repeatedly visiting the couple's residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, and ringing the doorbell multiple times since 2021, leading to legal action for stalking. Between March and October 2021, A rang the doorbell at Rain and Kim Tae Hee's residence a total of 14 times, receiving three warnings under the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act. However, in February 2022, A once again visited the couple's home and knocked on the door. In April 2022, she continued stalking the couple by visiting their hair salon.

Initially, the police opted to close the case, citing challenges in demonstrating the requisite continuity and repetitiveness to establish the offense. However, the prosecution called for a reinvestigation, leading to A's indictment in September of that year. Despite A committing the offense only once following the enactment of the Stalking Punishment Act, the prosecution chose to apply the law in this instance, considering the recurrence of A's crime with similar motives and methods. A was subsequently prosecuted without detention.

Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s history of getting stalked

The incident involving Stalker A is not the first instance of Rain and Kim Tae Hee facing such harm. In 2020, an elderly man, B, along with his wife C, unlawfully entered the couple's residence. B and C were fined 700,000 KRW and received a one-year probation sentence.

During that period, B and C claimed that Rain's parents had not repaid a loan for rice from 20 years ago. They even filed a lawsuit against Rain's father, but their case was unsuccessful. Disagreeing with the court's decision, B and C opted to harass Rain. Meanwhile, the verdict for A's stalking charges is set to be announced on January 10.

