Rain confirmed as host for upcoming ‘Street Man Fighter’ prequel show

Mnet has confirmed that its upcoming show ‘Be Mbitious’ is all set to be hosted by Rain! The show will be a prequel to Mnet’s upcoming show ‘Street Man Fighter’, which is the second season of last year’s immensely popular show ‘Street Woman Fighter’.

Aired in August 2021, ‘Street Woman Fighter’ immediately skyrocketed in popularity, spurring a spin-off titled ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ that aired in November of the same year, as well as a second season titled ‘Street Man Fighter’, slated to air in August 2022. However, leading up to ‘Street Man Fighter’, a prequel series titled ‘Be Mbitious’ was announced on March 22.

‘Be Mbitious’ will air in May, and will feature solo dancers competing for a spot in the project dance crew ‘Mbitious’, that will join the line-up of crews participating in ‘Street Man Fighter’. From K-pop idols to choreographers, dancers with world titles and more, the applicants for ‘Be Mbitious’ range far and wide’.

Rain has been confirmed to host ‘Be Mbitious’, as a representative of Korean music artists and a legendary soloist himself. The producers of ‘Be Mbitious’ shared, “Many of the applicants said in unision that they began dancing after watching Rain’s performances. As an idol of dancers, [Rain] is well-qualified to become the representative MC for the program.”

Meanwhile, Rain also commented, “I feel happy and glad that I get to work on ‘Be Mbitious,’ which will be the beginning of ‘Street Man Fighter.’ I sincerely hope that this year will also be the year of dancers.”

‘Be Mbitious’ will premiere on May 24, 2022, at 10.20 pm KST (6.50 pm IST).

