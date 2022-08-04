Rain to make a cameo in his first historical drama ‘Umbrella’ starring Kim Hye Soo, SF9’s Chani & more

On August 3rd, Jung Ji Hoon or Rain recently confirmed a special appearance in tvN's new drama 'Umbrella' and started filming. 'Umbrella' is a drama depicting the struggle of extreme heavy warfare to make princes who are troubled by the troubles of the royal family during the Joseon Dynasty. Starring Kim Hye Soo, Choi Won Young, and Moon Sang Min, the drama is scheduled to air in October.

In particular, this special appearance is even more meaningful because it is Rain's first appearance in a historical drama. Rain, who has shown his passionate performances in modern dramas, is making fans look forward to seeing what kind of charm he will show in historical dramas. In addition, curiosity is growing about what kind of strong impression Rain will make to viewers with his cameo appearance in 'Umbrella'.

Rain is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer. Rain's musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, ‘It's Raining’ (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama ‘Sang Doo! Let's Go To School’. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama ‘Full House’ (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film ‘Speed Racer’ and starred in ‘Ninja Assassin’ (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

