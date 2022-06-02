Rain to perform at the Blue House on THIS date? Popular artist takes to Instagram to spill all details

On June 2, Rain posted a picture taken at the Blue House on his personal Instagram account and announced, “I am honoured to hold a solo concert at the Blue House on Friday, June 17, at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). The performance is free, and all you need to bring is a black dress and black sunglasses. Performance time is less than 1 hour. Applications can be made at the Naver Office.”

This is the first time that a singer's solo performance is held at the Blue House. Previously, on May 22, singer Insoon Yi, Gummy, and Brave Girls performed a stage for the KBS music program 'Open Concert' at the Blue House. Rain said, “Those who will dance with me for the best stage, those who will burn their hidden talents and passions so please participate” and “I want to be with you in an open space.”

Rain added, "As Netflix filming takes place on the same day, we need to rehearse together and ask for your understanding that the number of songs may be limited." According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on June 2, about 5,74,000 people had visited the Blue House until May 31. The cumulative number of applicants is 6,59,000.

Rain is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer. Rain's musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, ‘It's Raining’ (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama ‘Sang Doo! Let's Go To School’. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama ‘Full House’ (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film ‘Speed Racer’ and starred in ‘Ninja Assassin’ (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

ALSO READ: BTS 2022 FESTA: Song for ARMY, selfie collection & more teased on poster

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will you be tuning in for the performance? Let us know in the comments below.