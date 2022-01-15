Rain’s Agency to take legal action against false rumours

South Korean singer and actor Rain will be pursuing legal action against those spreading false information against him. On January 14, Sublime Artist Agency (SAA) said on behalf of the singer, “We are aware of the existence of videos, based on false information, that are currently circulating about our artist, Rain (Jung Ji Hoon).”

The agency stated that they have checked multiple posts and comments that spread incorrect information or unconfirmed rumours about the singer, as well as defamed him, personally attacked him, and maliciously criticised him. Further, SAA has declared that there will be no leniency or cooperation, as they pursue both civil and criminal liability and take all possible legal action against behaviour that harms their artist.

Read the complete statement released by Sublime Artist Agency, below:

“Hello, this is Sublime Artist Agency (SAA).

We are aware of the existence of videos circulating recklessly about our artist, Rain (Jung Ji Hoon), that are based on completely false information.

Additionally, we have also checked a number of posts and comments that spread false information, defame our artist, attack him personally, criticize him maliciously, and spread unconfirmed rumours.

There are YouTubers who make up fake news in order to get views, and those who redistribute these false rumours even further. We will take all possible legal action against all of the above actions that harm our artist. We would like to inform you that there will be no lenience or cooperation as we pursue both civil and criminal liability in these cases.

Sublime Artist Agency will always try to protect the artists under our care.”

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Junho rises to top January boy group member brand reputation rankings