Red Swan is an upcoming K-drama starring Rain and Kim Ha Neul in the lead roles. The new video teaser for the show has been released, showcasing a glimpse of the show’s plot. Furthermore, the production team has also dropped the official poster featuring both the lead characters.

Red Swan's new video teaser has been released

On June 14, 2024, the video teaser for the upcoming K-drama titled Red Swan has been released where both the lead cast, Rain and Kim Ha Neul were featured. In the short video, Rain can be seen in a cold and calculative mode where he takes his job extremely seriously. He takes extra measures to ensure that is client is safe in his hands. On the other hand, Kim Ha Neul puts on a bold face to get herself out of chaotic political situations and deceit. Moreover, Kim Ha Neul gets into a dangerous accident and Rain goes to great lengths to bring her to safety.

Furthermore, the official poster of the show has also been released where Rain and Kim Ha Neul are seen in close proximity. Rain is holding Kim Ha Neul’s head to his soldier, indicating that he will do anything to keep her safe from all and every harm. The actor has multiple injuries including on his hand and face revealing that he will be on Kim Ha Neul’s side even at the cost of his own well-being. The caption on the picture describes their complicated relationship, where they cannot love each other but also are unable to stay apart.

Read Swan's plot, cast and more

The plot of the show follows Oh Wan Soo, a former top golf player who marries the heir to the Hwain Group as she aspires to live an upper-class lifestyle. Now, as the chairperson of a prestigious foundation, Wan Soo has gained worldwide fame through her charitable endeavors. Her life takes an intriguing turn with the introduction of her new bodyguard, Seo Do Yoon. However, through her interactions with Do Yoon, Wan Soo uncovers a hidden secret within the Hwain Family, leading to unexpected challenges and revelations.

Apart from Rain and Kim Ha Neul, the cast of the show includes Jung Gyu Woon, Seo Yi Sook, Yoon Je Moon, Ki Eun Se and more. The show is scheduled to release on July 3, 2024.

