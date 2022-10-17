Rain to follow through with legal proceedings against cheating allegations

Singer-actor Jung Ji Hoon aka Rain was at the end of groundless rumors about cheating on his wife, actress Kim Tae Hee , with a pro-golfer who is allegedly also an acquaintance of the ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ star. Soon after, Rain’s agency, RAINCOMPANY refuted the rumors and called them false by promising to take proper legal actions.

It seems as though they have followed through with their promise as on October 17, RAINCOMPANY revealed that they have filed the first round of legal complaints against the YouTubers as well as other relevant people, responsible for spreading false information against their artist through online communities, social media and more. As such a police investigation request has been made against the perpetrators.

Furthermore, the agency stood firm on their decision and went on to inform about their next steps by revealing that they will indeed be filing second and third rounds of investigations against those responsible for spreading the false claims for slander, misinformation, and insulting language by monitoring the online platforms.

Cheating rumors

Earlier, a gossip magazine had shared that a well-known Korean star is cheating on his wife with a pro-golfer. The rumors began to hint at the couple being Rain-Kim Tae Hee as well as Gummy-Jo Jung Suk on another occasion. To this the two artists’ agencies responded with notices about it being false and a decision to involve the law.

Moreover, Kim Tae Hee’s agency had also commented on the issue saying that the actress had initially let out a laugh listening about the rumors. They did not have an official standing on the matter because the rumors were made up and it was completely false that Kim Tae Hee knew the golfer in question.

