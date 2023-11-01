Rainbow Rishta Trailer OUT: Trinetra Haldar starrer is all about embracing and celebrating queer love

The makers of India's first unscripted documentary series, Rainbow Rishta, have released its trailer today. It provides a sneak peek into the real love stories and life journeys of people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Rainbow Rishta is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, with story direction from Hridaye A. Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji. The trailer focuses on the real-life stories of love within the queer community from various regions of India.

About Rainbow Rishta’s trailer

Today, on November 1, Amazon Prime Video took to its Instagram handle to share the trailer of one of the highly anticipated upcoming documentary series, Rainbow Rishta. The show presents the stories of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam, allowing them to openly share their love for their partners and address societal stigma.

The show positively portrays the LGBTQIA+ community, highlighting the development of their love, the creation of strong friendships, and the constant support from their families, which promotes a stronger sense of inclusion. It also explores their dreams and desires.

The trailer begins with a strong message delivered by Trinetra Haldar, known for her role as Meher in the second season of the Indian web series Made In Heaven. She expresses her wish for a love that feels equal, and this sentiment sets the tone for the docuseries. She says, “As a trans woman, I desire to have love that feels equal,” setting the tone for the docuseries.”

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Jaydeep Sarkar on Rainbow Rishta

In a statement, Jaydeep Sarkar provided more information about the docuseries and mentioned that Rainbow Rishta celebrates love in its most powerful and glorious form. Expressing how “fortunate” he feels to be able to document the genuine and unaltered tales of these extraordinary individuals, he added, “I feel fortunate to be able to capture the real and unfiltered stories of these remarkable individuals who are living their lives with pride, and challenge societal norms with utmost courage and patience.”

Rainbow Rishta is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7 onwards.

