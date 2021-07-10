Rainbow's Go Woo Ri aboard the official Korean remake of 'The Mentalist' alongside Park Shi Hoo & Lee Si Young

We have the latest updates on the Korean adaptation of The Mentalist! Read on to find out.

We have a fresh update regarding the Korean adaptation of the American crime drama series, 'The Mentalist'. In a recent update, it has been confirmed that Rainbow's Go Woo Ri will be appearing in the new drama 'Mentalist'. 'Mentalist' is the official Korean adaptation of the American crime drama series 'The Mentalist,' which narrates the story about a 'psychic' who uses psychological tricks to assist the police as he tracks down the serial killer who murdered his wife and daughter.

Previously it was confirmed that Sweet Home's Lee Si Young and Park Shi Hoo of Prosecutor Fame have been confirmed as the official cast members of the Korean adaptation. Park Shi Hoo has been cast as the male lead, played by Simon Baker in the original version. Lee Si Young has been cast as a police detective who is the team leader of the regional investigation unit. Kim Jung Tae has been cast in the drama as well.

Go Woo Ri will play the role of Park Eun Hye, a police detective who is the 'brains' of the regional investigative unit. She is a member of the support team and is always awaiting her turn to go to the crime scene and investigate it herself. She is hot-tempered, ambitious and desires to be known as the team leader, however, she respects her colleague, played by Lee Si Young. 'Mentalist' will be directed by Pyo Min Soo and is penned by Sung Jin Mi. The filming for the Korean adaption is set to go on floors soon.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Sweet Home, CLOY, Healer & more: Meet the incredible directors who brought your favourite KDramas to life!

Are you looking forward to the Korean adaptation? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×