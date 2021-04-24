Rainbow's Jisook joins the official cast of ATEEZ & SF9 starrer variety drama Imitation

Rainbow’s Jisook has officially joined the cast of KBS’s upcoming drama Imitation. Read on to find out.

The new and exciting additions to the star-studded line up of idol-actors for KBS's new variety drama, Imitation, is having us pumped with excitement. The latest idol to join the star-studded line up is Rainbow's Jisook. On April 23, Jisook’s agency StarIt Entertainment formally announced that Jisook will be portraying the role of Eun Jin, the head stylist of the company. Eun Jin is a tough, talented and highly professional stylist for the girl group Tea Party.

Tea Party is a new girl group consisting of members Lee Ma Ha, played by Jung Ji So, Shim Hyun Ji, portrayed by Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Ri Ah, played by Minseo. Danny Ahn will play Ji Hak, the CEO of Tea Party’s agency. Jisook is currently participating in the MBC reality program Don’t Be Jealous with her husband Lee Do Hee. The couple got married in October last year. It will be interesting to see Jisook play such a challenging and tough part. The other idol groups include SHAX and Sparkling, both A-list rival boy groups.

Imitation is a variety drama, based on a webtoon of the same name about the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. Imitation boasts of a star-studded lineup of idol actors, like ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, and San, SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, T-ara’s Jiyeon, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung, Yuri, Ahn Jung Hoon, Minseo, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, g.o.d’s Danny Ahn, and Shim Eun Jin. Imitation premieres on May 7 at 11.20 pm KST.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ & SF9 starrer variety drama Imitation unveiled posters of idol groups to feature in the drama

Are you excited to watch Imitation? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Imitation? Imitation premieres on May 7 at 11.20 pm KST on Viki and KBS.

Share your comment ×