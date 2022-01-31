Raj & DK all set to join hands with Netflix for crime-comedy thriller Guns & Gulaabs

In 2021, the creative duo Raj & DK entertainedus with the second season of their hit show Family Man. With much success on the cards, the duo are now gearing up for their Netflix India debut. The incredibly talented writer-director duo have an impeccable body of work, and they will now kickstart their creative partnership with Netflix as they join hands for a quirky series titled Guns & Gulaabs under the D2R Films production.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Elaborating on their first project with Netflix India, Raj & DK said, “Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country."

Details of the project have been largely kept under wraps and no cast has been locked as yet.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India was equally delighted with the collaboration. Commenting on the same, she said, "We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series as distinct as their creative voice, Guns and Gulaabs. Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world."

The duo are also currently in the process of developing Shahid Kapoor's debut web series with Raashi Khanna.

