Raj & DK open up on The Family Man season 3; Say ‘We have the concept, we have an idea’

After the stupendous success of The Family Man 2, here’s what the director duo Raj & DK have to say about the third season.

It hasn’t been long when director duo Raj & DK had released The Family Man 2. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni, the action thriller went on to become a massive hit among the fans. Interestingly, the web series happens to be the sequel of the 2019 release The Family Man. And while both the seasons have been well received by the audience, there have been speculations about the third season of the espionage drama.

And now Raj & DK have opened up about The Family Man season 3 and stated that while they do have an idea and concept for the web series, they are currently taking feedback. Speaking about the same, Raj told Firstpost, “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not”.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role in The Family Man 2, has been overwhelmed by the success of the series. During his interaction with Hindustan Times, the National Award Winning actor stated, “Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no over hyping or exaggeration.”

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee overwhelmed with success of The Family Man 2: One can’t imagine this kind of love & reception

Credits :Firstpost

Share your comment ×