Raj & DK's Farzi: Shahid Kapoor joins hands with Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon for his OTT debut

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Jersey. The actor has been garnering a lot of praise for his acting in the film. Well, now the star is all set for his next venture and that is going to be his debut in the OTT space. The Haider actor will soon be seen in Raj and DK’s next web series titled Farzi. Today at an event hosted by Karan Johar, 41 new titles of upcoming projects were announced and one of them was Farzi. Shahid along with his other co-stars spoke about the web show and his character.

Talking about finally making his debut on the OTT platform, Shahid Kapoor said that he kept telling his directors that he is nervous to debut on OTT. “It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it.” The makers of Farzi, Raj & DK further spoke about copying their success formula after The Family Man. “We have tried to copy our success formula. But then we thought we won't be original. So we have done something new. We hope, the series is as successful as Family Man,” said Raj & DK.

Vijay Sethupathi who too was present on stage along with Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar revealed that he was a bit nervous when he committed to this project because he was going to work with Shahid and Raj & DK.

