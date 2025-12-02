Raj Nidimoru's sister pens a note on his marriage with Samantha: 'some relationships don’t just happen…'

Raj Nidimoru recently tied the knot with popular actress Samantha, after dating for a couple of years. While the newlywed couple is enjoying their new chapter of life, Raj's sister dropped a family picture from their wedding and penned a heartwarming, long note. In the shared picture, the whole Nidimoru family posed together for the camera, giving pure celebration vibes. Everyone donned a traditional Indian outfit, embracing the culture and simplicity.

Samantha and Raj can be seen standing next to each other and holding each other's hands. While sharing the beautiful family picture, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru wrote a poetic note, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today…soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey."



She further blessed the couple and added, "As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward…with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen…they arrive with peace."



Sheetal concluded the caption on a beautiful note. "As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right," concluded Sheetal.

Samantha liked the post and replied with, "Love You," along with a teary eye and a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Raj and Samantha came closer while filming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, while Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya. Sam and Nag parted ways in 2021, while Raj separated from his first wife in 2022.

