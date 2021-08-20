Raksha Bandhan Special: Main Hoon Na to Little Women, films on siblings that make for a perfect weekend watch

India's much loved festival Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and you probably may be scrambling to get a gift last minute or even buy a Rakhi for that matter. Irrespective, it is a day of love, fun, whole lot of sweets and even just simply messing around with your sibling. The festival is celebrated on a huge scale in north and central India.

While you will be marking the festival with your cousins and siblings on Sunday, 22 August, we decided to prepare a list of some films based on the special relationship shared between siblings. These films are from across Bollywood and Hollywood and from different genres. From comedy and drama to animation and masala Bollywood films, this list includes a great mix of movies that you and your siblings may enjoy on a lazy Sunday afternoon after you've wrapped up the festivities.

So, apart from picking out the perfect gift and Rakhi, you can also pick out the best film to stream on Raksha Bandhan 2021. Check it out:

Little Women (YouTube)

Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix)

Iqbal (ZEE5)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (Netflix)

Knives Out (Amazon Prime Video)

Frozen (Disney+ Hotstar VIP)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Netflix)

Main Hoon Na (Netflix)

The Sky Is Pink (Netflix)