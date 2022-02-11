Raktanchal 2 Ep 1 Review: Kranti Prakash Jha, Karan Patel starrer is about bloodshed and a nasty game of power

Show Name: Raktanchal 2

Cast: Kranti Prakash Jha, Karan Patel, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nikitin Dheer, etc

After witnessing some ugly power games in the Purvanchal region in the first season on Raktanchal, the Baahubalis of Uttar Pradesh are now headed to Mumbai for power in the second season of Raktanchal. Yes! As the second season of Raktanchal is out now, the crime drama is getting nastier than what we saw in the first season. Starring Kranti Prakash Jha, Karan Patel, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nikitin Dheer, etc. Raktanchal 2 starts with a quick recap of the rise of Vijay Singh.

And while the first installment had ended at a point where Vijay Singh (played by Kranti Prakash Jha) was killed by his enemies, it appears to be nothing but just another mind game. Four years post Vijay Singh’s death, the Mumbai Police is on a hunt for another criminal Maqsood and his main man Uday Thakur. And while ACP Himanshu (played by Karan Patel) has made a smart plan to catch hold of Maqsood, little does he know that this crime web is way more entangled than he had thought. Despite his full proof planning, Vijay Singh (who was termed to be dead in police records) manages to breach the hospital security and turns the table upside down.

This twist leaves the audience wondering how is Vijay Singh alive, where was he for four years, who is supporting him, is Purvanchal planning to take over Mumbai now? Well, these questions will surely make you want to watch the remaining episodes of Raktanchal 2. While the crime drama has been an interesting watch, you might find it a little difficult to connect the dots initially as the story begins. However, director Ritam Srivastav has managed to pull in all the strings together and grabs the attention with the interesting plot.

Talking about performances, Kranti Prakash Jha has certainly nailed his performance as Vijay Singh with utmost swag and it was a treat to watch him reprise his role. On the other hand, Karan Patel, who is debuting in the digital world with Raktanchal 2, has also left a mark with his performance as an honest police officer. Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarthi and Nikitin Dheer’s stints have certainly left us wanting for more.

Verdict: Raktanchal 2 appears to be a crime drama that is all about nasty games, power and bloodshed. If you are looking for thrill, suspense and crime drama, Raktanchal 2 will not disappoint you. At least that’s what the first episode hints at. However, how the remaining episodes have fared is yet to be watched.

