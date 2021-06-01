Raktanchal actor Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi on gaining recognition amid pandemic: It was a blessing in disguise

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, actor Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi's two popular web series, Raktanchal and Beehad Ka Baagi were released. Take a look.

Actor Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi was a part of two popular web series, Raktanchal and Beehad Ka Baagi that were released amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he opened up about how while the pandemic was a hard time for everyone; he was able to get recognized for his work after two decades. The actor started theatre in his hometown Orai 23 years ago and with the help of his OTT releases, he was able to showcase his potential.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor explained, how his web shows got really popular. He said, “My debut OTT debut series Raktanchal released and was a big hit. My film Taanashah came up as a web-series Beehad... and got huge success.” He explained that the pandemic was a ‘blessing in disguise’ for him since the audience and people from the industry-recognized him for his work. He mentioned that his shows reached over 200 million viewers. “I am happy to find my small space in the league,” he added.

The actor also spoke about his upcoming projects. Along with the web show, he is also doing another film and would begin shooting for both soon. He talked about performing in front of a live audience. “On the acting front, things are now moving in the right direction. In unlock phase, we staged three plays in Prithvi Theatre and it was great to perform in front of a live audience after a big gap. Hope things improve quickly, and theatre and shooting come back on track,” he concluded.

