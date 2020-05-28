Raktanchal: Twitterati are all praises for Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma's action packed crime drama

Twitterati is going gaga over Raktanchal starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Vikram Kochhar, Soundarya Sharma and others.

After Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Betaal, MX Player's Raktanchal has come to everyone's rescue amid the lockdown. Raktanchal starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Vikram Kochchar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Rojini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht is a crime drama inspired by real-life events from the '80s of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, at the time when the state development work was distributed through tenders. Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the series has 9 episodes in its first season.

The series which released on MX Player on 28th May 2020, has already received great reviews by the Twitterati. Everyone has been praising everyone's performance and the direction of the series. Raktanchal also sees the Chennai Express famed star Nikitin Dheer get under the skin of an antihero from the 1980s. His rough acting prowess and wrestling sequences will leave you wanting for more. While one tweeted, "#Raktanchal being a true story will make you believe that there actually are such violent gang wars that holds the power to destroy almost everything," whereas one person praising a scene from the series tweeted, "Obedience at its peak. Scenes as these have been successful in bringing the extreme emotions down. It's worth a mention. #Raktanchal @mxplayer."

Meanwhile, in the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is giving the priority to OTT Platforms because all the shooting and television production work is on standstill, and theatres are closed. And amid this MX Players' Raktanchal has come as a ray of hope for all the OTT lovers. Raktanchal is an action-packed crime drama which sets in motion, a clash for acquiring tenders with a political battle in the background, which unleashes a bloodbath in the city of Purvanchal.

Obedience at its peak. Scenes as these have been successful in bringing the extreme emotions down. It's worth a mention.#Raktanchal @mxplayer pic.twitter.com/hGmwGbd2oq — . (@ThatWrongGirl) May 28, 2020

Great #Purvanchal Barood aur chingari se sach mein visphot ho gaya! All episodes of #Raktanchal are out now! Watch for free - https://t.co/ez5nhXMsNG — Rupesh Singh (@RupeshS83920670) May 28, 2020

When you want to sleep but also you want to finish the series in one night #Raktanchal pic.twitter.com/KdFMqmOjH1 — Dr.Ashish Trivedi (@memesvelle) May 27, 2020

Consequences of violence rightly put forth. #Raktanchal is a must watch show for this generation to understand the value of the leisure life that they have been leading. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 28, 2020

#Raktanchal being a true story will make you believe that there actually are such violent gang wars that holds the power to destroy almost everything. — suno na suno na (@Are_Sun_na_yar) May 28, 2020

What powerful roles of such terrific actors. #Raktanchal pulls the string of heart till that string almost breaks. To experience peak of all emotions it's a must watch show. — Tweet Chor (@Pagal_aurat) May 28, 2020

Here it comes, the destruction, the ultimate chance to take revenge. #Raktanchal is an eye opener that shows how violence always ends up being an integral part of Indian politics pic.twitter.com/uiZdLMYdgt — *Professor Gujju* (@oye_gujju) May 28, 2020

