Raktanchal: Twitterati are all praises for Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma's action packed crime drama

Twitterati is going gaga over Raktanchal starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Vikram Kochhar, Soundarya Sharma and others.
11801 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 03:55 pm
After Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Betaal, MX Player's Raktanchal has come to everyone's rescue amid the lockdown. Raktanchal starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Vikram Kochchar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Rojini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht is a crime drama inspired by real-life events from the '80s of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, at the time when the state development work was distributed through tenders. Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the series has 9 episodes in its first season. 

The series which released on MX Player on 28th May 2020, has already received great reviews by the Twitterati. Everyone has been praising everyone's performance and the direction of the series. Raktanchal also sees the Chennai Express famed star Nikitin Dheer get under the skin of an antihero from the 1980s. His rough acting prowess and wrestling sequences will leave you wanting for more. While one tweeted, "#Raktanchal being a true story will make you believe that there actually are such violent gang wars that holds the power to destroy almost everything," whereas one person praising a scene from the series tweeted, "Obedience at its peak. Scenes as these have been successful in bringing the extreme emotions down. It's worth a mention. #Raktanchal @mxplayer."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raktanchal actor Nikitin Dheer on his fondest memory on sets, drawn to antiheroes and Rohit Shetty)

Meanwhile, in the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is giving the priority to OTT Platforms because all the shooting and television production work is on standstill, and theatres are closed. And amid this MX Players' Raktanchal has come as a ray of hope for all the OTT lovers. Raktanchal is an action-packed crime drama which sets in motion, a clash for acquiring tenders with a political battle in the background, which unleashes a bloodbath in the city of Purvanchal. 

Check out the tweets here:

Credits :Twitter

