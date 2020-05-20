Rakul Preet Singh is all praises for Anushka Sharma's series Paatal Lok; Applauds the narrative & performances

Rakul Preet Singh is all praises for Paatal Lok produced by Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma. She has penned down a few words about the same on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma who has been away from films for almost a year is currently creating a lot of buzz in the media after the release of Paatal Lok that has been produced by her. The web series featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles has been garnering positive responses from the audience. The crime thriller is now a huge hit and has been grabbing headlines ever since its inception for all the obvious reasons.

Numerous members of the film fraternity have showered praises on Paatal Lok including Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, and others. The latest to join the bandwagon is Rakul Preet Singh who has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle talking about the same. The Indian 2 actress applauds the brilliant storytelling, narrative, performances, and cinematography of the crime thriller thereby calling it ‘simply outstanding.’ A little while back, Anushka reposted Rakul’s post on her Instagram page as a token of gratitude.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s post below:

Talking about Paatal Lok, the web series was released on May 15, 2020, and created an uproar on social media immediately. It has been directed by Avinash Arun and is produced by Clean Slate Films. It also marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The grim and gritty storyline revolves around the attempted assassination of a well-known media tycoon and the journey of a cop who leaves no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind the entire matter.

Credits :Instagram

