Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha stun in co-ord sets at Mehendi ceremony

The buzz around Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding is electrifying, with the countdown to their big moment ticking away. Industry insiders are flocking to join the celebration, treating fans to a sneak peek of the glamorous affair. The mehendi ceremony was a visual spectacle, with the venue decked out in lavish decorations. Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar added to the allure, gracing the occasion in ethnic co-ords, stealing the spotlight effortlessly.

Bhumi and Samiksha look stunning at Rakul and Jackky's Mehendi ceremony

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar brought a burst of vibrant desi vibes to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's mehendi ceremony. Bhumi stole the limelight in a dazzling yellow co-ord set, rocking a halter neck blouse paired with matching bottoms, effortlessly oozing charm.

Meanwhile, Samiksha turned heads in a mesmerizing pistachio green outfit, adorned with an embroidered halter neck blouse and monochrome bottoms. With their radiant dewy glam looks, the dynamic duo has certainly redefined wedding guest fashion. Don't miss out on a closer glimpse of their fabulous attire:

Samiksha also delighted her followers with a close-up snapshot of the henna design gracing her palm, a display of its understated yet elegant beauty.

Social media has been abuzz with unseen glimpses from the couple's mehendi ceremony, offering a sneak peek into their venue. Set amidst a lush green garden under the azure sky and surrounded by nature's beauty, the venue exudes serenity and charm. Strings of flowers delicately hung from tree branches, while colorful fabrics formed intricate designs, adding to the enchanting ambiance. Varied seating arrangements and food stalls awaited guests, ensuring they could comfortably partake in the joyous mehendi rituals.

As per Indian Express, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet festivities commenced at 8 pm on February 20. The theme for the evening, as revealed by the portal, was Bollywood, with a playlist featuring popular Hindi songs to ignite the atmosphere. Celebrities in attendance, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, embraced the dress code, donning shimmery attire that added an extra dose of glamour to the event.