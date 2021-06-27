Rakul Preet Singh says the ‘OTT boom’ has come in at the right time: Helped us access so much entertainment

In an interview, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about the importance of OTT platforms amidst the prolonged Covid 19 crisis. Take a look.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood projects that were initially scheduled to be released in the theaters went forward with releasing digitally. During these trying times, numerous web shows and movies have entertained audiences from across the country in the comfort of their homes. In a recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson next to Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, has opened up about the importance of OTT platforms amidst the prolonged Covid 19 crisis.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Rakul explained that the ‘OTT boom’ has come in at the perfect time. The actress addressed the difficult times' everyone had to face in the past year. She explained that during these unprecedented times, people could not go out to watch movies in the theaters. The actress added that amidst this, various OTT platforms helped people get in touch with so much entertainment, which “isn’t restricted to India, but is from across the globe.”

During the chat, Rakul shared her views on how through OTT platforms a movie can be viewed from anywhere in the world. She emphasized the importance of the ‘exchange of creative content’ across different countries. The actress voiced her opinion on how the big screen and OTT can co-exist. “There’s a different audience for OTT projects and a different audience for masala films. And though of course, the magic of cinema will always remain to be magical, I think coexisting together is a great time to be in,” she shared.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh and Tamaannah Bhatia ace the casual look with perfection as they step out in the cit

Credits :hindustan times

Share your comment ×