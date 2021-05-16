Rakul Preet Singh speaks candidly on Sardar Ka Grandson: If a handful of people like it, our job is done

Rakul Preet Singh speaks on her upcoming release Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Rakul says the film is essentially about valuing your family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor star in their upcoming dramedy Sardar Ka Grandson, highlighting a quirky plotline where a grandson will have to move her grandmother’s ancestral home from Pakistan to India. The concept that a home’s journey is more central than the journey of characters is novel to Hindi films. Arjun Kapoor plays a US-return boy who is aiming high to fulfill the ailing wish of her grandmother, which is to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan left behind during the partition. Neena Gupta plays the grandmother, while Rakul portrays Radha, who has enveloping independent streak and helps Arjun accomplish the task.

In a chat with PTI, Rakul spoke about the film and said, “The emotion in the film is very universal. It's not just about a grandmother and her grandson. It's about people going to a different extent for family. It's about giving importance to your family. I think never before have we understood or realised the importance of family than over the last one year, ever since the pandemic has hit the globe." Sardar Ka Grandson was due to release in the cinemas under John Abraham’s production but pandemic had it make its way to the OTT platform.

Speaking on this Rakul mentioned that as an actor, she would, just like everyone else, experience the magic of the big screen in an ideal situation but a major OTT platform also helps by taking the film to hundreds of countries at the same time. Rakul said that it will make her happy to put a smile on people’s faces in such a grim atmosphere and “families can watch together, share some laughter and some great memories. If a handful of people like it, our job is done."

