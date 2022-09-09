Ram Charan heads for weekend getaway with sisters, nieces; Proves he's a family man as he poses for happy PICS
Ram Charan goes on a weekend trip with his family and poses for cute pics
Despite being one of the busiest actors, Ram Charan always makes sure to spend quality time with his family. Now, the actor has yet again proved that he is the best brother and friend as he took his sisters, nieces, and friends for a weekend getaway. Although the location is not disclosed, he along with the family head in his chartered flight.
A few pics of Ram Charan along with his family have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The RRR actor is seen posing on the flight with his family and friends. In the pics, one can also see his own sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha. He also carried his favorite partner furry pet Rhyme for the vacation as well. From parties, promotions, and shoots to vacations, Rhyme is everywhere with Ram Charan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is working on director S Shankar's much-awaited drama tentatively titled RC15. Today, SJ Suryah was welcomed on board as the cast of Ram Charan starrer. The makers shared a poster of him on Twitter to announce the same. The RRR also welcomed him on board through his Twitter handle.
Also Read: RC15: Ram Charan welcomes Tamil actor SJ Suryah on board in his next with director Shankar
B-town beauty Kiara Advani has been signed up to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Ace Tamil director Karthik Subbaraju has provided the script for RC15 and music director S Thaman has composed the background score for the movie. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. This upcoming pan-Indian film is being shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.