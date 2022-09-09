Ram Charan heads for weekend getaway with sisters, nieces; Proves he's a family man as he poses for happy PICS

Despite being one of the busiest actors, Ram Charan always makes sure to spend quality time with his family. Now, the actor has yet again proved that he is the best brother and friend as he took his sisters, nieces, and friends for a weekend getaway. Although the location is not disclosed, he along with the family head in his chartered flight.

A few pics of Ram Charan along with his family have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The RRR actor is seen posing on the flight with his family and friends. In the pics, one can also see his own sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha. He also carried his favorite partner furry pet Rhyme for the vacation as well. From parties, promotions, and shoots to vacations, Rhyme is everywhere with Ram Charan.