Ram Charan rushes to catch flight, arrives in swanky car at airport with security; VIDEO

Ram Charan is one of the most popular and bankable actors of Indian cinema. His every scoop, pics, and update about upcoming movies reaches millions in no time. Today, the actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he rushed to catch a flight. The actor is seen rushing from his car to board for his flight and didn't pose for the cameras.

Ram Charan arrived at the airport in his luxurious car amid huge security. The actor opted for a super casual and comfy summer look in white. He wore cream trousers pants with a white shirt and accessoriesed with shoes, a luxe watch, and sunglasses. The RRR covered his face with a mask and seemed to be making a dash to board her flight. However, it is not known where the actor is heading to.



Ram Charan is in an exciting phase of his life personally as he is set to become a father very soon. After 10 years of marriage, the actor and his wife Upasana are expecting their firstborn. In the next few months, the couple will be welcoming their baby and the celebrations have been going in full swing with baby showers, parties, and vacations.

Recently, Upasana revealed that she and Ram decided to freeze her eggs at a very early stage in their marriage. She said they wanted to focus on their careers so decided to freeze eggs and have a child when they are ready. The star wife recently also celebrated her first Mother's Day and penned a note about how didn't stand by society pressure and chose to become a mother when she wanted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. The . Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.