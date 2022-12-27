Ram Charan-Upasana's 4 BIGGEST moments of 2022: 10 years of marriage, first pregnancy to RRR in Oscars

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are an example of a perfect couple. From friends, partners, husband and wife, travel partners, work partners, and pet parents to becoming parents soon, their journey has been magical. It's been 10 years since they got married and their relationship makes us believe in love, as it's real and pure. Ram Charan and Upasana are not a couple, who are all mushy and cliche all the time. They are power-packed, they enjoy each other's success, let each other grow, value each other's space, decisions, and families and above all enjoy their love.

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story is no less than that of a romantic film. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each other during their college days through mutual friends. The two are also said to be poles apart when it comes to their personalities, while Ram Charan enjoys his quiet time, Upasana is said to be an extrovert, and the two opposites finally ended up attracting each other. However, distance made them come closer as they went on to settle their own journeys. After Charan came back from his overseas shooting of the film Magadheera, they decided to take the relationship ahead. When they decided to take their relationship to the next level, their families, who knew each other beforehand, agreed instantly. Soon, engagement and marriage took place and the rest is a story of 10 beautiful years. On December 27, Upasana took to her Instagram handle and shared a frame-worthy family picture with Ram Charan. In the picture, Upasana, Charan, and pet dog Rhyme can be seen posing with a happy smile. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Grateful for all the love." While Upasana carried a floral blue dress, Charan complemented her in an all-black suit and they looked perfect.

Ram Charan and Upasana had a beautiful year, 2022, with a lot of achievements, good news, celebrations and happiness. Well, on that note, let's take a look at the milestones of Ram Charan and Upasana in 2022. 10th wedding anniversary This year, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the huge marital milestone in Florence, Italy. The star's wife took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on completing a decade of marriage with the RRR star. Sharing some glimpses of their fun anniversary getaway, she wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever...While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of losing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. grateful & thankful." Ram Charan got engaged to his colleague and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. The couple hosted a grand reception on June 15, 2012, attended by many biggies including politicians.

Soon-to-be parents Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. They are going to embrace parenthood soon. On December 12, the good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement, a few days back. The official note with Lord Hanuman's pic read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni." Last week, Upasana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she prepared to embrace motherhood. In her Instagram post, Upasana wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame.”

RRR’s Naatu Naatu song for Oscars The blockbuster song from the film Naatu Naatu got shortlisted for the Oscars and Ram Charan is beyond elated. Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. The actor took to social media and reacted to Naatu Naatu's song being shortlisted as the first Indian song at the Oscars 2023. Ram Charan, who was highly praised for his dancing skills in the Naatu Naatu song along with Jr NTR, took to social media and expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie." The song was a visual treat to fans with Charan and NTR’s dancing, cameride and friendship.