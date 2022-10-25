Ram Charan's partner Upasana to Nithiin's bride Shalini: Tollywood star wives and their expensive accessories

Tollywood stars stand out in many ways like their larger-than-life heroism on screen, lavish lifestyle, parties, and also, their famous star wives. Telugu celebs don't shy away to show off their high-end lifestyle, compared to other celebs in Tamil and Kannada. And it's not just celebs, their wives are equally popular and always catch the limelight. Be it Ram Charan's wife Upasana or Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri, these wives are not part of the acting world yet they are equally popular and can equally compete with many actresses in terms of beauty and fashion as well. Apart from celebrities, even their wives are known for glamour and style. Be it at the airport or attending an event, they leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Among many are Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan's better half Upasana.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata As we all know, Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata likes to keep everything simple and casual but even her simplest clothes are super expensive. The former actress recently teamed her basic attire with a Louis Vuitton pink stole bag worth Rs 40,000. Another time, she shared a simple selfie flaunting her Bvlgari bracelet and Cartier bracelet, which is worth Rs 7,07, 000 and 3,69,000 respectively.

Nithiin's wife Shalini Telugu star Nithiin got married to his old family friend Shalini in 2021 but she is already quite in the limelight. Shalini is quite active on social media and shared a lovely pic on Diwali with her dear husband but what caught our attention was her expensive watch. Shalini Kandukuri teamed up a saree look with a Bvlgari Watch, which is worth a whopping amount of Rs 12, 29,000.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Ram Charan's wife Upasana has a classy fashion sense and owns some high-end designer stuff that is extremely expensive. Recently, the star wife accompanied her husband Ram Charan to Japan for RRR promotions and made a statement with her look in a simple beige dress, which she accessorised with a pink Chanel Mini Bucket bag worth Rs 3,83,586.

Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi might not be active on social media but is quite popular. She recently stole all the attention with her sophisticated look in a white co-ord set paired up with a matching trench coat. She also carried a Rs 3,57,268 Louis Vuitton Bag.

Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica Vishnu Manchu may not be a quite popular star in Tollywood but his wife Viranica surely is. She is a designer and has a great fashion sense. While browsing her Instagram feed, we noticed that she loves high-end accessories and clothing. During her Paris vacation, Viranica donned a simple floral dress but glammed it up with a Fendi Tote bag worth Rs 2, 42,582 and completed with comfy Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock flip flops of Rs 44, 995.