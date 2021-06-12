  1. Home
Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 ‘realistic James Bond franchise’ & praises Manoj Bajpayee

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has compared ‘The Family Man 2’ to the James Bond franchise and is all praises for Manoj Bajpayee.
Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 'realistic James Bond franchise' & praises Manoj Bajpayee
Award-winning director Ram Gopal Varma recently took to his Twitter handle to praise Manoj Bajpayee for his excellent performance in ‘The Family Man 2’. The web series was released recently and received a massive response from the viewers. Manoj Bajpayee continues to play the role of an intelligence officer for TASC in the Raj and DK directorial. The director tweeted his praises for the commendable acting by Manoj Bajpayee. The supporting role in ‘Daud’ made the director realize the actor's potential and then offered him the lead role in ‘Satya’ which was Manoj Bajpayee’s breakthrough. 

The director wrote, “FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever. Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic”. Manoj Bajpayee was glad and replied, “Now That’s my award !!! Thank you Ramu”. Manoj has worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s crime-drama ‘Satya’, and ‘Sarkar 3’. Manoj first played a supporting role in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Daud’.

Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet- 

Recently Manoj Bajpayee expressed his gratitude to all the fans for making ‘The Family Man 2’ a hit. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Don’t know what and how many words will describe as to how much thankful I am feeling to Almighty and the audience for the massive response to @familymanamazon”. Season 1 was an absolute hit and so is season 2. 

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is going to be seen next in the Netflix anthology named ‘Ray’, which is based on four short stories written by Satyajit Ray.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma on his fallout with Aamir Khan over Rangeela controversy: He felt betrayed & that's my fault

